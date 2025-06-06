Classmates shot weeks apart in same neighborhood punctuates violence among teens in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- It was a violent night in the Bronx on Thursday. Within two minutes, there were two shooting scenes just blocks apart from each other.

At one scene, a 50-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his arm.

In another, a 17-year-old boy was hit in the hip.

One of the victim's mom is speaking about his condition and how he was connected to another shooting in their neighborhood.

The victim was retreating into a building after being shot by a barrage of gunfire that left multiple shell casings on the street on Trinity Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

His mother said he thought he saw a couple of his friends riding bikes, but instead it was two suspects wearing masks and riding Citi Bikes.

The shooting comes just a few blocks from where a 16-year-old innocent bystander was killed last month.

A 14-year-old was charged with fatally shooting Evette Jeffrey who was a classmate and friend of the victim from Thursday night's shooting.

The 17-year-old's mother said it's getting too dangerous to live in the area.

According to the NYPD, the number of overall shootings is down, although there has been an increase in gun violence involving teens.

"What we need is an all-hands-on-deck, a total strategic approach," Bronx DA Darcel Clark said.

On Friday, the DA met with teens during a gun violence awareness day event.

"The more good kids we create, the less of the more troubled ones that we'll see. The less trauma that some of the others are gonna have," Clark said.

