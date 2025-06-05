Two 17-year-olds, believed to be innocent bystanders, shot in the Bronx, police say

BRONX -- Two teenagers who are believed to be innocent bystanders were shot in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to 176th Street in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx just after 1 p.m. for reports of two people shot.

Two 17-year-olds were taken to Columbia Presbyterian and are expected to survive.

One was shot in the neck and the second male was shot in the arm, police said.

A male suspect fled eastbound on 176th Street, police said.

Police said at least five shots were fired from a distance and police so far don't believe the two victims were the intended targets.

The investigation is ongoing.

