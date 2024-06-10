'Summer of Heat on Wall Street' climate activists target Citigroup in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The first of four days of climate activists making their voices heard kicked off in Manhattan on Monday.

The activists call the shutdowns "The Summer of Heat on Wall Street."

They say it's a months-long campaign to hold protests to push Wall Street to stop funding oil, coal, and gas.

Their main target: Citigroup. They claim the company has invested some $400 billion into fossil fuels since 2016.

The 150 climate activists taking part in the protest say those investments have led to widespread floods, wildfires, pollution, mass drought, and forced migration.

Protesters were seen walking down the sidewalks holding signs and making their way to the entrance of the building.

The NYPD stood by, making sure protesters and those in the area remained safe.

Monday's protesters included members from Stop the Money Pipeline, New York Communities for Change, Climate Defenders, and Planet Over Profit.

