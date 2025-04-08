Man suspected of randomly slashing woman in neck in SoHo is no stranger to NYPD

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man suspected in the unprovoked attack of two women in SoHo on Monday afternoon is facing multiple charges and police say he is a recidivist.

Muslim Brunson, 46, who is homeless, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly breaking a bottle on the back of a woman and slashing another in the neck.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Wooster and Broome streets.

Police said the suspect first broke a bottle on the back of a 29-year-old woman and then took a shard of glass and attacked the second woman.

The 25-year-old woman slashed in the neck is in critical condition.

Good Samaritans helped the victim and police caught the suspect about five blocks away.

Police say he gave them a fake name and appears to be mentally ill.

Authorities say Brunson has multiple prior arrests and was arrested back in 2022 for assaulting an off-duty NYPD employee.

Police said the man tried performing a medical procedure at his home located on 25th Street in Astoria when a woman started having trouble breathing.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.