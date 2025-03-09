Up Close 3/9/25: Congressmen from both parties weigh in on President Trump's speech, latest actions

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was another busy week for President Donald Trump, filled with sudden controversial actions and about-faces, and the longest presidential address to a joint session of Congress.

President Trump made it clear he is determined to go through his agenda, and he seemed not interested at all in a compromise with Democrats.

But will some Republicans start to get antsy about some of these proposals?

On this edition of Up Close, Republican Congressman Mike Lawler of New York joins us to weigh in.

As for the Democrats, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who gave the democratic Spanish response to the president last Tuesday, reflects on Trump's speech, and talks about what he said to his Spanish-speaking constituents.

