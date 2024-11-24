Up Close 11/24/24: Former NYC police commissioner discusses Jessica Tisch's appointment to lead NYPD

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we take a deep dive into the NYPD's new commissioner, Jessica Tisch, who will be on the job starting on Monday.

She was appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, which will make it her second position under the mayor after serving as the city's sanitation commissioner.

So, how will Commissioner Tisch deal with a department that has seen turmoil at the top, while dealing with increasing worries about crime on the streets?

We talk to former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, who led the department under two different mayors, about that subject.

Meanwhile, Josh Gottheimer, who was just reelected to Congress, joins our show to talk about him running for another job: the governor of New Jersey.

He discusses the issues facing New Jersey, how he plans to deal with them and how he will deal with the new Congress that starts in January.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

