Up Close 2/23/25: Gov. Hochul decides against removing Mayor Adams; Trump's influence over New York

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we examine the ongoing political turmoil facing New York City.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul decided not to remove Mayor Eric Adams. Instead, Hochul says she is using "extraordinary intervention" to limit the mayor and his powers.

Another question to consider: will Hochul's intervention also limit the New York powers of President Donald Trump? The president has long had a controversial and dramatic relationship with his native city.

Former NY Governor David Paterson and City Comptroller Brad Lander join Up Close to discuss.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

