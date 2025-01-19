Up Close 1/19/25: Impact of congestion pricing on NYC so far; countdown to Trump's inauguration

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we examine the impact of congestion pricing on New York City so far and count down to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

It's the beginning of week three for the controversial and emotionally-charged Manhattan driving plan. The plan currently charges drivers a $9 daily fee to drive during peak hours below 60th Street.

On top of mind for many: Has congestion pricing reduced traffic? Are more people taking the subway and buses? And will Donald Trump and some members of Congress try to stop federal funding to the MTA?

We ask MTA CEO Janno Lieber about the plan's implementation so far.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to be sworn in once again as the president of the United States on Monday.

ABC Political Director Rick Klein talks to Bill Ritter about what we can expect from Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

It will be only the second time in history when a president has been elected to a nonconsecutive term in office. So, how will Trump's second term compare to his first?

We speak with one of the president-elect's most loyal Republicans, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

