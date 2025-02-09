Up Close 2/9/25: Democrats respond to President Donald Trump's most recent actions, controversies

On this edition of Up Close, Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and New York City Council Member Alexa Aviles join to discuss President Donald Trump's latest actions from the White House.

On this edition of Up Close, Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and New York City Council Member Alexa Aviles join to discuss President Donald Trump's latest actions from the White House.

On this edition of Up Close, Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and New York City Council Member Alexa Aviles join to discuss President Donald Trump's latest actions from the White House.

On this edition of Up Close, Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and New York City Council Member Alexa Aviles join to discuss President Donald Trump's latest actions from the White House.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we examine the latest measures and decisions coming from President Donald Trump's administration.

In week three of Donald Trump's presidency, we've seen non-stop actions and controversies, from proposals to remove Palestinians from Gaza, to banning transgender athletes, to Elon Musk's influence in the new administration.

So, how do Democrats respond, especially those who believe in bipartisanship?

In this edition of Up Close, we talk to Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, who's also running for governor of the Garden State. He gives us a status report on the new president.

Meanwhile, the impact of Trump's crackdown on undocumented workers presents a slew of problems, especially for big cities, which tend to be sanctuary cities. They prohibit the use of city resources for immigration enforcement.

Joining us with more on this issue is New York City Council Member Alexa Aviles. The councilwoman represents District 38, which includes several neighborhoods in Brooklyn, and is also the chair of the Immigration Committee.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close