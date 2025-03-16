Up Close 3/16/25: President Donald Trump's economic war with tariffs and its impact on Americans

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we take a closer look at President Donald Trump's economic war with tariffs.

While the president says he's got it under control, the stock market and many Americans are concerned about the current state of the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, the president continues to have a hold on the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, waging a domestic agenda that's costed a huge percentage of the federal government to lose their jobs.

As for Democrats, what can they do to respond to all this? We speak with Democratic first-year New York congressman George Latimer about this issue.

Back in New York City, the federal deadline to end congestion pricing is just a few days away.

The MTA is fighting in court to keep the plan alive, but how is congestion pricing performing in the 2 1/2 months since it was implemented?

Transportation expert Sam Schwartz, also known as "Gridlock Sam," joins Up Close to discuss.

