Up Close 7/6/25: Republican nominee Sliwa on NYC mayoral race; Democrats try to unite behind Mamdani

Up Close speaks with Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and Democratic City Comptroller Brad Lander on the race for NYC mayor following the results of the June primary election.

Up Close speaks with Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and Democratic City Comptroller Brad Lander on the race for NYC mayor following the results of the June primary election.

Up Close speaks with Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and Democratic City Comptroller Brad Lander on the race for NYC mayor following the results of the June primary election.

Up Close speaks with Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and Democratic City Comptroller Brad Lander on the race for NYC mayor following the results of the June primary election.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we take a look at the race for New York City mayor following the results of the June primary election.

President Donald Trump has tried to skewer Zohran Mamdani, this after the state lawmaker secured the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York.

On the flip side, the president has praised current Mayor Eric Adams, who's running for reelection as an independent.

So, will Republican voters in New York City support Adams, or will they support their party's nominee Curtis Sliwa? Up Close Anchor Bill Ritter speaks with Sliwa about the hotly-contested race to be the city's next mayor, and whether he's being pressured to drop out.

Also joining our program to discuss is City Comptroller Brad Lander, who finished third in the Democratic mayoral primary and has become one of the strongest supporters of Mamdani.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close