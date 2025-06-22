Up Close 6/22/25: Who will be New York City's next mayor? Countdown to the primary election

Up Close counts down to New York City's primary election on Tuesday with another look at the state of the race for New York City mayor.

Up Close counts down to New York City's primary election on Tuesday with another look at the state of the race for New York City mayor.

Up Close counts down to New York City's primary election on Tuesday with another look at the state of the race for New York City mayor.

Up Close counts down to New York City's primary election on Tuesday with another look at the state of the race for New York City mayor.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we count down to New York's primary election on Tuesday with another look at the state of the race for New York City mayor.

The hotly-contested race to be the city's next mayor is now in its final stretch, with the primary just two days away.

Latest polling shows New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani closing in on former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lead in the final weeks.

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg gave millions of dollars to a super PAC supporting Cuomo, this while another former mayor, Bill De Blasio, is urging voters not to support the former governor.

We talk to voters about their top issues, and also ask some borough presidents about what the next mayor's top priorities should be.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

On this special edition of Up Close, we break down the race for New York City mayor and take a closer look at the leading candidates ahead of the June primary election.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close