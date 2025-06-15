Up Close 6/15/25: Closer look at the candidates in the race for New York City mayor | Vote 2025

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we break down the race for New York City mayor and its leading candidates ahead of the June primary election.

It might be one of the most unusual races for mayor of New York City.

It starts with incumbent Mayor Adams accused of federal charges for accepting gifts from Turkey, this in exchange for pressuring New York fire department officials to sign off on opening a high-rise consulate building in Manhattan. But after President Donald Trump started his second term, the Justice Department dropped those charges against the mayor.

Critics claimed it was a quid pro quo in exchange for the city cooperating with the president's policies. Adams has flatly denied those claims, and later decided to skip the Democratic primary and instead run as an Independent in the November general election.

While the mayor was facing his court battles, one of New York's best known Democrats, Andrew Cuomo, jumped into the race. Cuomo resigned as state governor back in 2021 after several female state employees accused him of sexual harassment. The former governor recently told The New York Times that he made a mistake by resigning, and says he's the only one that President Trump can't handle.

Statistically, there are more than 7.4 million registered voters in New York City. Based on the borough populations, 31% of the city's voters are in Brooklyn, 26% in Queens, nearly 21% in Manhattan, 15% in the Bronx and more than 6% in Staten Island.

These numbers are important because the politics of the biggest city in the country lean mostly one way in terms of party line. But talk to voters about part elections, and political diversity is quite abundant.

This is also the second mayoral election with ranked-choice voting in New York City. Voters not only have to pick their top choice, but also several others in order of preference.

While we don't yet know how ranked-choice voting will alter the race for mayor, top candidates hope it will help put them over the top.

Sade Baderinwa explains ranked choice voting.

In this edition of Up Close, we talk with former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio, former mayoral candidate Christine Quinn and former NY Gov. David Paterson about their thoughts on the race. We also speak with our political team, ABC News Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, on the state of the race.

But first, we begin with a look at the leading Democratic candidates themselves.

There are nine people running, and the list includes former Gov. Cuomo, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, City Comptroller Brad Lander, former Comptroller Scott Stringer, and NY State Rep. Zohran Mamdani. Polls show Cuomo and Mamdani have the top two candidate spots so far.

We begin with a look at the resume of Mr. Andrew Cuomo.

At 67 years old, he's the oldest son of former Gov. Mario Cuomo. Andrew served as New York's 56th governor between 2011-2021 before he resigned. Before governor, Cuomo was the former Attorney General of New York, and was the former US Secretary for Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton. Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett has more.

Meanwhile, the closest competitor to Cuomo according to the polls is Zohran Mamdani.

The 33-year-old has been in the NY State Assembly since 2021 and has a big political platform. If elected, Mamdani would be the first Muslim mayor of New York City. With the look at the political policies of candidate Mamdani, here's Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson.

Now to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who has no relation to the current mayor.

The 64-year-old is the first African American to hold the speaker job, and was first elected to the council back in 2017. With a profile on Speaker Adams, we go to Eyewitness News Reporter Chantee Lans.

In this Democratic race for mayor, there are two candidates who know a lot about New York City financing: the current and former City Comptrollers.

We start with current Comptroller Brad Lander.

The 55-year-old was sworn as comptroller in back in January 2022. He's also a former member of the city council from 2009-2017. With his profile, here's Eyewitness News Reporter Tanya Rivero.

Now to the profile of Mr. Lander's predecessor. Former Comptroller Scott Stringer.

The 65-year-old was comptroller between 2014-2021 and before that served as Manhattan Borough President. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo caught up with Stringer on the campaign trail.

On the other side, Curtis Sliwa will again be the Republican candidate for mayor. Four years ago, the founder of the city's Guardian Angels lost in the election to Mayor Adams.

