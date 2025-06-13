Early voting in the NYC mayoral primary begins on Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early voting begins in New York City and across the state on Saturday.

Every voter can cast their ballot before the primary on June 24.

You must vote at your assigned early voting site. Your early voting site may be different from your Election Day poll site, so make sure to check before you go!

New York City voters can find their early voting location here.

The New York Early Mail Voter Act allows all voters to vote early by mail. You don't need to provide a reason to vote by mail anymore.

Here's what you need to know

The deadline to apply online or by mail is Juune 14, 2025.

Visit https://requestballot.vote.nyc to apply online.

For voters with disabilities that need assistance with their ballot, you can request an accessible ballot here: https://requestballot.vote.nyc/accessibility

Make sure to request an early mail ballot or absentee ballot, by mail or online by the deadline (6/14/25) which is ten days before the election.

You can apply in-person at your local board of elections office up until June 23, 2025, the day before the primary.

For the November 5 General Election:

Deadline to apply online or by mail is October 25, 2025

Deadline to apply in person at your local board of elections office is November 3, 2025

After you receive your ballot:

Make your choices for each office and circle them on the ballot.

Place the ballot in the provided security envelope.

Sign and date the outside of the security envelope.

Seal the security envelope.

Place the Security Envelope in the larger return envelope which has the return address of your Board of Elections along with a logo on its front which reads: "Official Election Mail".

Seal the Return Envelope.

Find a mailbox and drop it in there. No postage needed!

Any registered voter can apply for an early mail ballot. If you have an early mail or absentee ballot for that election, you cannot use a voting machine at your poll site.

If you do not use your absentee or early mail ballot, you can only vote in person with an affidavit ballot at your poll site, and not with a voting machine.

For more information, visit the New York City Board of Elections or the New York State Board of Elections..

