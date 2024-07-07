Up Close 7/7/24: Will NYC schools ban cellphones? Chancellor Banks reflects on academic year

In this episode of Up Close, we speak with NYC Public Schools Chancellor David Banks on the successes and challenges of the last year, and what lies ahead for students.

In this episode of Up Close, we speak with NYC Public Schools Chancellor David Banks on the successes and challenges of the last year, and what lies ahead for students.

In this episode of Up Close, we speak with NYC Public Schools Chancellor David Banks on the successes and challenges of the last year, and what lies ahead for students.

In this episode of Up Close, we speak with NYC Public Schools Chancellor David Banks on the successes and challenges of the last year, and what lies ahead for students.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The largest school system in the nation wraps up another year of school.

There have been successes, and there have been challenges, and more of each to come.

We talk to New York City Public Schools Chancellor David Banks about the challenges of the last year -- and what's in store for the upcoming school year.

And will it include a ban on cellphones in schools, like others have done or contemplated?

We also talk to Dr. Jen Ashton, who has appeared dozens of times on Up Close to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ashton is stepping down as ABC's chief medical correspondent for a new venture to help women.

We talk to her about that and also about other medical issues, including the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close