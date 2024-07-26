NJDEP investigating after lead material found on beach in Keyport

Toni Yates has details on the investigation taking place for lead contamination along the NJ coastline.

KEYPORT, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection are looking into how objects containing lead appeared on Keyport's bay shore.

For months at low tide, residents said thousands of pieces of lead slag can be seen along the shoreline. Just recently, officials determined the objects contain lead.

According to New York/New Jersey Baykeeper, objects resembling lead slag first became visible in June, and initial tests have confirmed that the objects contain lead.

On July 17th, NY/NJ BayKeeper Greg Remaud discovered a significant quantity of material on the beach near the former Aeromarine industrial site where he said someone illegally cut down shoreline vegetation.

"This is our front yard, so it's really incumbent that any potential hazards or any contamination going onfrom landfills that are not properly closed are addressed," Remaud said.

Upon learning of the discovery, Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (NJ-06), immediately contacted EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia, urging a swift review and the development of an action plan.

Pallone Jr. in collaboration with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, announced a plan to remove slag-like materials found at Bayfront Beach in Keyport.

The DEP will implement the plan next week out of an abundance of caution because the public uses the beach area for crabbing and fishing.

Residents said dead sealife is a major concern.

The plan includes removal of the slag-like material, further testing for heavy metals including lead, and an investigation into the origin of the materials.

Officials are still investigating the source of the material and if it is associated with any former or current industrial companies in the area.

Officials will also monitor the area and investigate how the material washed ashore.

At this time, officials said initial testing of rock-like pieces found along shore that contains lead is not a public health concern or environment.

"The material has only been observed in the discrete area of Bayshore, and, currently, there is no information suggesting that the material is spread more widely geographically," said Commissioner LaTourette.

"We take this matter very seriously and, out of an abundance of caution, I have directed the removal of the materials to take place next week. No conclusion can yet be made as to the nature or source of the material, but DEP will share additional information as the investigation progresses," said Commissioner LaTourette.

At present, the results of a field test sample provided by the Baykeeper tested at 200 ppm of lead, which is at the Residential Direct Contact Standard.

At this time, there is no indication that the materials are connected to the Raritan Bay seawall Superfund site in Laurence Harbour, several miles away, according to officials.

