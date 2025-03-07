Four students suspended, banned from campus after pro-Palestinian protest at Barnard College

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four Columbia students have been suspended and banned from campus after taking part in a pro-Palestinian protest at Barnard College's Milstein Library on Wednesday.

Columbia confirmed that students were removed from campus and arrested this week as part of this week's disruption at Barnard College.

"These students have been suspended and restricted from campus as we swiftly work through the discipline process," Columbia University said in a statement. "We are a campus community governed by our rules, policies, and the law. Any violations of these will not be tolerated and will have consequences."

The students were part of a group protesting Barnard College's decision to expel two students who they say invaded a Modern Israel History class handing out fliers containing antiemetic imagery.

The protesters demanded the expelled students' reinstatement.

During the protest, college officials pleaded with protesters to talk but were drowned out by masked anonymous demonstrators.

The college president also tried to speak with the protesters on the phone, but the call went nowhere.

Pro-Palestinian protests also broke out Thursday at Columbus and Barnard, but remained calm.

The disciplinary process for the four students suspended and banned from campus due to Wednesday's protest is pending.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.