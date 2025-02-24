Comparing egg prices amid bird flu killing hens across U.S.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The price of eggs continues to soar as the bird flu cases wreak havoc on supplies in the U.S.

In January, eggs cost about $6 a dozen.

On Monday, a dozen eggs will cost you about $8.47.

Grocery stores and consumers are scrambling for ways to save.

" It's expensive," one shopper said.

Eyewitness News checked the difference in egg prices across multiple grocery stores.

$9.99 for a dozen at Key Foods.

$5.99 at KeyFoods in Brooklyn for a half dozen eggs.

Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth did not go foraging for fancy eggs, cage-free or brown. She said she was only checking regular large eggs.

At Foodtown they were $11.99.

At Trader Joe's eggs were sold out.

Trader Joe's has been widely publicizing that they have some of the best egg prices at $3.99.

In the past year, egg prices have more than doubled.

The prices are based on the USDA egg price averages nationwide.

One year ago, a dozen eggs were $3.27, now they are $8.47.

That's up 159 percent.

The store manager at Trader Joe's in Brooklyn says they limit customers but still sell out eggs by noon.

" Only when the grandkids come over and make pancakes, omelets all that stuff," one customer said.

The problem is supply because nationwide, millions of hens have died or been put down because of the bird flu.

Fewer hens means fewer eggs.

"In Williamsburg, I've been spending $11 to $13 a dozen," another shopper said.

