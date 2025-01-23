Egg prices soar in Tri-State, nationwide amid cases of bird flu killing hens across U.S.

Stacey Sager has more from Nassau County on the rising egg prices in the Tri-State.

Stacey Sager has more from Nassau County on the rising egg prices in the Tri-State.

Stacey Sager has more from Nassau County on the rising egg prices in the Tri-State.

Stacey Sager has more from Nassau County on the rising egg prices in the Tri-State.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Inflation has been dropping for a period of time, along with most food... except for one high-in-demand food item: eggs.

In the aisles of Whole Foods in Garden City on Thursday, shoppers looking for eggs, in some cases, found a supply reduced by high standards and regulations. In other cases, they found the prices for a dozen large eggs as much as $4.19, which probably hasn't come down since the pandemic. Analysts say, with increasing cases of bird flu killing off hens across the country, prices definitely won't fall.

Stacey Sager reports from Aquebogue with more on the sad measure to curb the bird flu outbreak.

"About 8% of all U.S. egg layers were lost in the U.S. in the past four months," said Margaret Echelbarger of Stony Brook University.

At Stop & Shop in New Hyde Park, the egg prices are even higher, reaching the $7 range and above, which is even higher than the average price for the New York metropolitan area, where a dozen eggs will cost you about $6.72. That's up 47 cents from just last week.



According to the Consumer Price Index, the current price for a dozen large eggs in the U.S. is up a whopping 36.8% since last year.



"I pay $8 for eggs and the thing is, it's horrendous," said one shopper. "If I found someone with chickens, I'd buy it by them."

"Oh, my God, we just bought eggs, and they were like $11 to $12. It's beyond me," said New Hyde Park resident Alice Murza.

Experts say part of the issue is eggs are just a staple in the American diet, and people don't always want to give them up. So, they became an indicator at the ballot box for quality of life.

It's important to point out that the job market and overall inflation are not big problems at this time, but you can bet the price of eggs is being closely watched by more than just shoppers.

"It's not just economists and the executives of food companies and the people who go shopping for breakfast that are watching this, but politicians all over the country are attuned to it, as they used to be, to the Dow Industrial averages," said Larry Levy of the National Center for Suburban Studies.

Egg prices are under a microscope just as much as the new strain of the bird flu which is driving the costs higher.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.