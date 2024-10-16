Power outage reported in Coney Island; crews checking for people who may be trapped in elevators

Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 on the Coney Island power outage.

Power outage in Coney Island; FDNY checking for people who may be trapped in elevators

Power outage in Coney Island; FDNY checking for people who may be trapped in elevators Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 on the Coney Island power outage.

Power outage in Coney Island; FDNY checking for people who may be trapped in elevators Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 on the Coney Island power outage.

Power outage in Coney Island; FDNY checking for people who may be trapped in elevators Shannon Sohn has the latest live from NewsCopter 7 on the Coney Island power outage.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A large power outage in Coney Island is impacting several buildings on Wednesday.

FDNY officials say crews are responding to 252 Avenue X at Shell Road after receiving calls about downed wires around 3:30 p.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over multiple scenes in the Gravesend section where there downed wires were visible.

Officials say the incident triggered a power outage in Coney Island, and there are now numerous reports of elevators stuck in the surrounding areas.

FDNY crews are working to see if anyone is trapped in those elevators.

Con Edison estimates that there are about 2,700 customers without power.

Operations are ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.