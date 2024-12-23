Federal judge declines to issue preliminary injunction against NYC's congestion pricing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A federal judge in New York City declined to put the brakes on congestion pricing in a ruling on Monday.

Judge Lewis Liman, who heard arguments in four lawsuits against the controversial plan in his federal courtroom Friday, declined a request for a preliminary injunction against it starting Jan. 5.

Liman has yet to rule on the MTA's motion to dismiss the legal challenge altogether

Another federal challenge is still being heard in Newark. And yet another federal judge, this one in White Plains, will rule as early as Monday on a lawsuit from Rockland County

Liman heard arguments Friday against the plan from groups that included the Staten Island Borough President, the United Federation of Teachers, New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing Tax and the Trucking Association of New York. He suggested congestion pricing might actually benefit truckers by reducing the amount of time they have to spend in traffic.

The arguments are among at least 10 lawsuits against congestion pricing in federal and state courts in New York and New Jersey in recent years. Most argue the toll is a financial burden for commuters, hurts small businesses, and shifts traffic and pollution to other parts of the city and region.

The big picture is the clock is ticking as President-elect Donald Trump is opposed to congestion pricing and has vowed to shut it down.

New York lawmakers want the gantries turned on next month before he takes office.

