Federal judge to hear lawsuits from multiple groups against congestion pricing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congestion pricing starts in about two weeks in New York City.

Friday, a judge will listen to arguments from multiple groups suing to block the controversial tolling plan.

Congestion pricing is set to become a reality just next month, but it may be stalled yet again, and that's due to the ongoing battle between New York and New Jersey.

A federal judge will hear from those opposed to the pricing plan on Friday afternoon.

At least four lawsuits filed in the in the state of New York could be a threat to the controversial plan which seeks to charge drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street, and fund improvements to New York City's mass transit.

The lawsuit argues federal officials allowed the Empire State to move ahead with the pricing plan without a good look at how the tolling program could shift traffic and pollution in the region.

In a separate courtroom in New Jersey, earlier this year, a judge urged both states to settle the case.

But according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, those negotiations aren't going well.

She says it doesn't appear New Jersey officials are negotiating in good faith.

That's despite the concessions like toll credits and hundreds of millions of dollars that are on the table for grabs.

"We've made multiple offers to settle this lawsuit. If you are one of the 80% of New Jersey residents who get stuck on NJ Transit, waiting an hour on a Path rain, or you want a nice new bus station, this is all going to be affected if congestion pricing does not go through," Gov. Hochul said. "This will improve the quality of service for New York residents, New Jersey residents, and Connecticut residents."

The big picture, the clock is ticking as President-elect Donald Trump is opposed to congestion pricing and has vowed to shut it down.

New York lawmakers want these gantries turned on next month before he takes office.

Joe Torres has the latest on concerns with congestion pricing plan in South Bronx neighborhoods.

