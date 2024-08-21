Possible return of congestion pricing draws fire from lawmakers on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Republican lawmakers on Long Island rallied in Hempstead Wednesday morning against reports that Governor Kathy Hochul plans to bring back congestion pricing after the November elections.

Hochul put the controversial plan on an indefinite pause in June, weeks before it was set to begin.

The group is calling on Hochul to eliminate congestion pricing all together.

On Wednesday the governor doubled down on her claims that the pause on congestion pricing had nothing to do with elections, and only to do with helping New Yorkers on a budget.

She also said she hopes for a new congestion pricing plan by the end of the legislative session.

Had the plan gone into effect as planned on June 30, New York would have become the first U.S. city to join a handful globally with similar congestion pricing schemes, including London, Stockholm, Milan and Singapore, which is credited with pioneering the first such program in 1975.

MTA Chief of Policy and External Relations John J. McCarthy released the following statement:

"While we appreciate random outbursts from political machine puppets, the MTA is running 40% more service on Long Island with a budget that's three percent lower than before COVID."

