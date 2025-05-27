MTA heads to court in battle over congestion pricing with Trump administration

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is going to court to stop the Transportation Department from withholding federal money while the state challenges its order to stop collecting revenue from congestion pricing.

A federal judge is considering issuing a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from withdrawing from MTA's congestion pricing plan.

Court is at 10 a.m. in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

The state blew through another federal deadline on May 21, ordering the MTA to cease congestion pricing.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatened to withhold federal approvals or funds for other transportation initiatives in the state if the program does not stop. The MTA is asking a federal judge for a preliminary injunction against any federal actions while the lawsuit proceeds.

In its latest filing, the Transportation Department told Judge Lewis Liman there is no need for a preliminary injunction, as the administration hasn't decided on what measures it will take against the MTA's "scattershot claims."

The administration has "the authority to terminate the agreement based on changed agency priorities," Duffy said in his most recent filing.

The MTA said it had reached an impasse with the federal government over the $9 toll that most drivers have paid since Jan. 5 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

