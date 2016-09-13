Share your story tips with Eyewitness News

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Thursday, June 5, 2025
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Have a story tip to submit to Eyewitness News?

Click here to send photos and videos to Eyewitness News
Please include your name and phone number.

Contact Our News Units:
7 On Your Side
Contact 7 On Your Side

917.260.7697

The Investigators
1.877.TIP.NEWS (1.877.847.6397)
Contact 7 On Your Side Investigates

ABC7 Regional Coverage

New York: 917-260-7700
New Jersey: 201-372-8090

You are invited to also submit tips via our Facebook page and by tweeting us @abc7NY. You can find us on most social platforms by searching for abc7NY.

