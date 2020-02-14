Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV.

2024 EEO Report

WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings. For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at wabcjobs@abc.com.

WABC Video News Editor

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. WABC-TV has been the leader in local news in the New York City area for more than 60 years. Producing more than 45 hours of live, local news and weather each week, Channel 7 "Eyewitness News" is the most-watched local news in New York and the United States. Quality news and programming, groundbreaking technology, and ongoing community outreach are the hallmarks of excellence that have consistently kept WABC-TV New York's No. 1 station and the most-watched television station in the nation.

WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News has a team of video news editors that embodies journalistic integrity and impactful storytelling in order to serve the public. This key newsroom position requires attention to detail, excellent interpersonal skills, a calm demeanor under daily deadlines, and an ability to troubleshoot under high-pressure situations. This unique position calls for a passionate editor and content creator. The successful candidate will have a keen knowledge of how to ingest and import video and has advanced editing skills with a full understanding of composition, sequencing, shot selection, effects editing, graphics, multi-layer editing, and audio blending. The ideal candidate also loves visual storytelling, thinks outside the box, exhibits creativity, and can implement their ideas efficiently.

This is a full-time staff position that is covered under the NABET-CWA/ABC Master Agreement.

Responsibilities:

Edits content from concept to completion. (voiceovers, reporter packages, and special report pieces)

Collaborates with producers and writers

Proactively checks multiple show rundowns, creating content that matches the script with precision on a deadline.

Works with both talent and producers to deliver not only on-air content but content for all platforms

Download stories from ABC NewsOne and selected video feeds, and as needed, assume responsibility for coordinating the edits of this content to ensure a successful newscast.

Basic Qualifications:

A successful candidate should have at least three years of experience working in a television newsroom as a video editor or equivalent editing out in the field.

Ability to multitask, prioritize & manage tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced newsroom environment

This position requires a flexible work schedule. Candidate must be willing to work all shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Must be knowledgeable in non-linear editing and have experience using Adobe Premiere

Must be proficient with basic video and audio principles

Must be able to take direction and be a "great teammate" who can deliver high-quality work in an intense, deadline-driven news environment

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of Dalet is preferred

Required Education:



High School diploma or equivalent

The pay rate for this NABET role in New York is $57.11 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit here.

To apply for this role, please visit Disney Careers here.

WABC Weekend ENG News Photographer/ Camera Operator

WABC-TV's Eng News Photographer / Camera Operator will work closely with Assignment Desk, News Reporters, and Managers to ensure the timely production of newscasts and special projects! The successful candidate will have a consistent track record in the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of daily local news gathering. The candidate must possess excellent interpersonal skills, and a strong work ethic.

This is a full-time staff position. The schedule will consist of three shifts on the weekdays and two weekend shifts.

This position is covered under the NABET-CWA / ABC Master Agreement.

What You Will Do:

Set up and implement live and recorded elements for newscasts

Edit segments and assemble video elements for shows

Assist with the upkeep of equipment inventory

Required Qualifications & Skills:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in daily ENG newsgathering, including shooting, editing, and live shots, working with a reporter or alone.

Must be willing to work any shift, including holidays.

Candidates must have a clean driving record.

Must be able to lift and carry a minimum of 30 pounds of equipment.

Must have knowledge of the tri-state area.

Proven understanding of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premiere Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge and experience in the use of smaller cameras, such as the Sony FX9

Experience using adjustable lenses, multi-camera shooting, and working with complex and creative lighting solutions

Experience operating a microwave truck

Required Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Studio Production, Journalism, or related field

The pay rate for this NABET role in New York is $60.025 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

To apply for this role, please visit Disney Careers at https://disney.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/disneycareer/job/New-York-NY-USA/WABC-Weekend-ENG-News-Photographer--Camera-Operator_10101807

WABC Part Time NABET Desk Assistant - Temporary

Job Description:

WABC-TV is seeking a Desk Assistant for part-time employment within the news department in support of the daily production of news and other content across all platforms for Eyewitness News. This is an entry-level position that will introduce you to the inner workings of a top newsroom. This position is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

This is a temporary part-time position with an estimated duration of three months.

This position is covered under the NABET-CWA / ABC Master Agreement.

Responsibilities:

Support the assignment desk, following up on tips or leads, answering phones, making calls as needed

Set up and recording zoom interviews

Assist Digital team with clipping video from newscasts for website

Provide additional newsroom support and handle duties as assigned

Provide support in the field for live events, parades, on-location shows, etc.

Basic Qualifications:

Must be able to work a minimum 3 days a week

Must be willing to work various shifts as needed, including early morning, overnight, weekends and holidays

Ability to use social media like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, etc. to help research stories

Ability to work quickly and under continuous deadlines required

Minimum of one year prior experience, either through an internship or college newsroom

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior newsroom internship experience or college newsroom experience

Required Education:

College degree or current college attendance required (senior year preferred)

The pay rate for this NABET role in New York is $21.57 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

Job Posting Segment:

To apply, visit: https://disney.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/disneycareer/job/New-York-NY-USA/WABC-Part-Time-NABET-Desk-Assistant---Temporary_10102087