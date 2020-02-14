Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV

-*-
WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings. For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at wabcjobs@abc.com.
2020 EEO Report
Assistant News Director:
WABC-TV Eyewitness News in New York City is seeking an aggressive, enthusiastic, motivated and dedicated Assistant News Director who will supervise the daily operation of the newsroom and guide coverage across all platforms. Our Assistant News Director will execute the overall vision of delivering meaningful breaking news and impactful community-based stories in New York and will directly supervise executive producers and other news managers on day to day coverage.
A successful candidate must have strong leadership skills, news judgment and thrives on creating content that stands out. You must also be familiar with the New York City news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor our staff.
This position will report directly to the Vice President/News Director.
Responsibilities:
- Manage the daily operation of the newsroom and guide coverage across all platforms
- Collaborates closely with our internal and external partners on all content, marketing and promotional strategies while implementing innovative tactics to be competitive in the NY market and grow audiences
- Leads news managers on all daily linear programming and digital and social news content; makes operational decisions on content and logistics
- Responsible for all daily news coverage, including breaking news
- Supervises executive producers and other newsroom managers on both linear and non-linear news content and Conflict resolution on any issues that arise in the newsroom
- Responsible for recruiting and hiring operational newsroom personnel in collaboration with VP/News Director
Basic Qualifications:
- The ideal candidate must have top market experience in a local news station, a proven record of ratings and digital success, strong leadership/mentoring skills and excellent news judgment
- Minimum of 5 years of local news management experience and major understanding of news content in the digital/social world
- Must be a strong leader with the ability to make decisions on daily content and logistics in a fast-paced environment
- Proven ability to excel in a demanding and ever-changing newsroom
- Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills with an understanding of the importance of marketing as it relates to delay converge
- A keen understanding of which types of content and storytelling styles work best for various platforms
- Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change
Required Education
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
Preferred Education
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field