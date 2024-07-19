Legoland New York opens applications for next Master Model Builder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Legoland theme park is now hiring! The New York theme park has started their search for a new Master Model Builder.

Applicants will be put to the test with creative challenges and timed model builds.

The first round of applicants to prove their skillset will have the chance to show off at Legoland's discovery center in New Jersey on August 7.

More information about the position can be found on the company's website. Applications open on August 5.

