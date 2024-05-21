Scammers using text messaging to trick job seekers, 7 On Your Side warns

Nina Pineda joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about how to avoid job offer text scams.

Nina Pineda joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about how to avoid job offer text scams.

Nina Pineda joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about how to avoid job offer text scams.

Nina Pineda joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about how to avoid job offer text scams.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's graduation time and thousands of recent grads are joining millions of others looking for a job or a career change.

It is perfect timing for scammers to get in on the action and trick you with phony job ads. The new twist? They are using texts to your phone.

From fake job listings to impersonators acting like recruiters it can be hard to tell the cons and the criminals from the real companies.

Right off the bat, beware of unsolicited offers.

If you're not putting your information out there on job sites and get contacted out of the blue, that's your first red flag.

The texts offer full-time, part-time, remote, flexible work paying top dollar. Who wouldn't bite?

There's no last name on the caller ID, but when you try to call back there's no answer and the numbers are disconnected.

They want you to text back, so they can throw your number onto the dark web for more solicitation.

One text 7 On Your Side received says this job is so simple, but hey, you can make $300-$800 and get paid in one day. Come on! That's not happening!

Another red flag is the promise of a job. No one doing legitimate hiring is going to guarantee a job, especially with no interview necessary.

FlexJobs says their site has to constantly monitor for scammers posting fake listings and remove them.

Eventually, you have to hand over some of your information to get paid. A new company will want to do a background check and may need your bank account information.

It's a money grab if you haven't even interviewed and they want your social security number or a copy of your license and bank account information. Run don't walk if you are being asked to pay anything upfront.

Fourteen million people lost $2 billion this way according to the BBB. You're not just seeing fake ads on all the big job websites, they can come at you on social media as well.

There's just strange grammar and missing words. It starts with "Further to the interview you had with us." Who talks like that? It ends with "Please find attached detailed contract document."

That email convinced a young lady to Venmo the company $850 in advance for a phone. The offer was not real and Katie was out all that money.

One recent college graduate on Long Island was excited when he got an offer and got a paycheck, but it was a scam.

You get a check, you deposit it, take out your cash, but then you're instructed to take that money, and forward it to a coworker for several reasons like you got overpaid, or you split your pay. Or, they may say to take that money and buy things from someone to get your job started like supplies, including a phone or computer.

But, the check bounces and you've spent your own money for this bogus scheme.

MORE NEWS Police shoot Armonk man after arrest attempt turns violent

Two police officers and a man are recovering after an arrest attempt turned violent.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.