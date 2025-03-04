Controlled burn on Long Island at Hempstead Plains Preserve aims to prevent future wildfires

GARDEN CITY, New York (WABC) -- A controlled burn took place on the Nassau Community College Campus Tuesday morning.
The Hempstead Plains Preserve is an endangered tallgrass prairie that spans 17-acres.
It's the largest of its kind in the Eastern United States.
The controlled burn was done to prevent a wildfire like the ones that devastated parts of California, forests upstate, and in Canada.
"What you have here is available fuel, flammable fuel, and you have weather and all you need is a spark. So, there's a couple hundred days a year you could have a fire in here," a fire official said.
The nonprofit Friends of Hempstead Plains say the prescribed burn protects the sensitive ecosystem while also promoting its long-term health.
This isn't the first time a controlled burn has been done on the property. The last time was in 2023.
This time, Star Tree Wildfire Prevention LLC is partnering with the nonprofit to oversee the next phase of the ecological restoration effort.
Hempstead Plains Preserve is the largest remaining section of what was once a vast 40,000-acre ecosystem.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.