2025 Operation 7 Save a Life special to air Saturday, Feb. 22 on ABC7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join host Bill Ritter for our 27th annual WABC-TV special Operation 7: Save a Life on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Your safety - and even your life - could depend on whether you know how to prepare for an emergency.

Learn what the New York City Fire Department is doing to reduce the number of lithium-ion battery fires, and why they're celebrating some victories this year. We go one-on-one with new FDNY Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker as he shares both his interesting past, and his vision for the future. And see the FDNY's new task force built to handle a modern threat - brush fires within city limits.

Plus, we take you inside a critical training exercise with Port Authority firefighters on board an aircraft at Newark Airport. See how they respond to a smoke emergency on a plane, and how their training sets the standard for firefighters all over the world.

Then, learn the basics of keeping someone alive in an emergency. The American Red Cross brings us into the classroom to see how to do CPR, and how to administer naloxone in case of an overdose.

Also, some Westchester County Boy Scouts get tips that will stick with them for life, as they learn fire safety...and get up close with a real fire truck!

It's an informative, entertaining show full of life-saving information. Don't miss the latest installment of Operation 7: Save a Life, ABC7's Emmy-winning annual presentation.

Learn more from our sponsor Toyota.

Resources:

To get up to 3 FREE smoke alarms installed in your home, call 877-RED-CROSS or click HERE to schedule an appointment online.

FDNY on nyc.gov

Nassau County Fire Marshal

American Burn Association

Ion Battery Consumer Safety Guide

An important fire safety message from Kelly and Mark: