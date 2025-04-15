Aging in New York City and how it affects all residents

Bill RItter talks to the Commissioner of New York City's Department for the Aging Lorraine Coretes-Vazquez.

Bill RItter talks to the Commissioner of New York City's Department for the Aging Lorraine Coretes-Vazquez.

Bill RItter talks to the Commissioner of New York City's Department for the Aging Lorraine Coretes-Vazquez.

Bill RItter talks to the Commissioner of New York City's Department for the Aging Lorraine Coretes-Vazquez.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Aging and getting older are a part of life. Talking about what it means for your life and the community is important.

Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter recently turned 75 and has been giving it a lot of thought about what it means and how it affects us.

Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, the commissioner of the New York City Department for the Aging, joined Bill Ritter on Eyewitness News @ 10 to talk about aging in the city.

There are 1.8 million people over the age of 60 in New York City, which is 21% of the city's residents.

That number is expected to grow to 25% by 2030.

Cortés-Vázquez urges senior citizens to live their lives and take advantage of the amazing services and resources the city has to offer.

Since 2010, 64% of older people speak a language other than English.

Also, make sure you get the benefits you earned from Medicare and Social Security.

Boomers have the highest rate of philanthropy and a high rate of volunteerism.

Cortés-Vázquez also noted that everyone will be a caregiver or a care receiver at some point in their life.

You can watch part one of the conversation player in the media player above, and part two right below.

Bill RItter talks to the Commissioner of New York City's Department for the Aging Lorraine Coretes-Vazquez.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.