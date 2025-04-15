Aging in New York City and how it affects all residents

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Aging and getting older are a part of life. Talking about what it means for your life and the community is important.
Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter recently turned 75 and has been giving it a lot of thought about what it means and how it affects us.
Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, the commissioner of the New York City Department for the Aging, joined Bill Ritter on Eyewitness News @ 10 to talk about aging in the city.
There are 1.8 million people over the age of 60 in New York City, which is 21% of the city's residents.
That number is expected to grow to 25% by 2030.
Cortés-Vázquez urges senior citizens to live their lives and take advantage of the amazing services and resources the city has to offer.
Since 2010, 64% of older people speak a language other than English.
Also, make sure you get the benefits you earned from Medicare and Social Security.
Boomers have the highest rate of philanthropy and a high rate of volunteerism.
Cortés-Vázquez also noted that everyone will be a caregiver or a care receiver at some point in their life.
