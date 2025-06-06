Country's biggest stars express gratitude for fans at CMA Fest in Nashville

Joelle Garguilo has more on the musical festival.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Get your cowboy boots ready, CMA Fest is back in Nashville.

Some of country's biggest stars took the stage on night one, but the party is far from over.

Between now and Sunday, Jason Alden, Megan Moroney, Shaboozy, and Keith Urban will be performing, just to name a few.

There will also be countless chances for fans to discover new music, get autographs, and pose for photo-ops.

The festival is four days, with nine stages, more than 250 artists, and hundreds of thousands of fans.

Now in its 52nd year, this is the longest running country music festival in the world.

There will be incredible performances by both veterans and up and coming artists.

With meet and greets and fan parties, this is the ultimate playground for country music fans.

From the riverfront, down Broadway, to Music City Center, there is live music throughout Nashville.

Backstage at Nissan Stadium the artists shared their thoughts moments before performing in front of 65,000.

"If you wanted to get up and go from daylight to dark, you could go from stage to stage at CMA fest, everyday, listening to country music," said Cody Johnson, performer.

"I see all the country artists come every year and give their time and it makes me proud to be a part of it," said Darius Rucker, performer.

"You look out there and you see lips moving and you realize that now the song is theirs and it's become a part of their life," said Charles Esten, performer.

"It's just motivating you know, it just makes you want to go and write more songs and play more shows," said Riley Green, performer.

"It was insane, I've never played a stadium before, so first time," said Max McNown, performer.

When asked what they would say to their fans:

"Dear country music fans, thank you for believing in me, and supporting me," Rucker said.

"Thank you, for showing up and cheering us on one more time. We will always come back if you want us," said Brooks & Dunn.

You can watch a three-hour special on ABC of all the highlights from CMA Fest on June 26.

