Couple who fell in love at assisted living facility get engaged

Joe Torres has more on the couple who fell in love at RiverSpring Aging Service Facility in Riverdale.

Joe Torres has more on the couple who fell in love at RiverSpring Aging Service Facility in Riverdale.

Joe Torres has more on the couple who fell in love at RiverSpring Aging Service Facility in Riverdale.

Joe Torres has more on the couple who fell in love at RiverSpring Aging Service Facility in Riverdale.

RIVERDALE (WABC) -- A man and a woman living at the RiverSpring Aging Service Facility in Riverdale fell in love and got engaged on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News was there when a 75-year-old man popped the question.

Residents held a birthday party for Elizabeth Bly and she was surprised to find out it was actually a proposal.

Her dear friend, 75-year-old Al Cappiello proposed to Bly in a heartwarming moment.

Cappiello has spent the last decade at RiverSpring, while Bly arrived only 14 months ago.

Late night talks and heartfelt conversations led to the happy couple realize they are remarkably compatible.

Bly, 51, lives at RiverSpring due to medical reasons and rehabilitation.

She has three grown children and five grandchildren, but she never got to experience the joy of a wedding or a marriage.

This is also Cappiello's first marriage.

The union of Bly and Cappiello is a reminder to everyone it's never too late to find love.

The couple has not chosen a wedding date yet.