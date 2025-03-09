Watch an Eyewitness News special 'COVID Impact: 5 Years Later' as we examine how the virus has changed our lives this Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- March marks five years since the COVID-19 virus took hold in the New York City metropolitan area, leading to a lockdown and tens of thousands of deaths.

While the world might not be in a global pandemic anymore, Sean Clarke, a professor of nursing leadership at New York University, said COVID is still a constant presence.

"The virus is still persistent and still moving. It's still not a trivial thing," Clarke told ABC News. "It hasn't vanished, it's just at a different point."

Since 2020, over 7 million lives have been lost to the virus, according to the World Health Organization. And lives continue to be lost.

There have been more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths over the last 28 days, with U.S. accounting for 2,700 of those deaths, according to WHO.

While COVID-19 vaccines are available for adults and children, vaccination rates are low. As of February 22, fewer than 25% of adults were vaccinated with the updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to active COVID-19 cases, many patients have reported experiencing long COVID-19, where symptoms continue for years after the initial infection. According to the Mayo Clinic, some researchers have estimated that 10% to 35% of people who have had COVID-19 went on to have long COVID.

Symptoms of COVID

The following list from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not include all possible symptoms. Symptoms may change with new COVID-19 variants and can vary depending on vaccination status. Possible symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Visit the CDC for updates.

COVID isolation guidelines

COVID-19's health impacts are now similar to other respiratory viruses, like flu, which are also important causes of illness and death, especially for people at higher risk. As a result, the CDC has shifted to unified Respiratory Virus Guidance, rather than additional guidance for each specific virus.

The updated Respiratory Virus Guidance recommends that people stay home and away from others until at least 24 hours after both their symptoms are getting better overall, and they have not had a fever (and are not using fever-reducing medication).

Visit the CDC for updates.

Frequently Asked Questions about COVID

Here are answers to what doctors say are some of the most common questions they still get about COVID-19 - and a few questions they wish they were hearing more often.

Do I really need another vaccination?

It's the most common question Lee gets from patients and families, and one Dr. Susan Fuchs, an attending physician in the emergency department at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, hears variations of.

Some people ask her, "Is a vaccine worth it?" The answer is yes, said Fuchs, who also is a professor of pediatrics at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Fuchs acknowledged that the vaccines don't stop every case - she's been vaccinated and had COVID-19 twice herself. But vaccines protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends vaccination for everybody 6 months or older.

Are COVID-19 vaccines safe?

Fuchs wishes more people would come to her with their worries about vaccine safety and side effects. Most people, she said, endure little more than a sore arm or a low-grade fever. Other common side effects include muscle pain, joint pain, fatigue, headache or chills.

"There are minor side effects with most vaccines," Fuchs said. "But it's better than getting the actual illness."

The approved vaccines are still being monitored, she said. And "right now, we're saying it's a safe vaccine - no matter which one you get from whichever company."

Who has the answers about boosters or other concerns?

Fuchs said that while people don't ask about the emergence of different COVID-19 variants the way they once did, people can easily become confused about how often they need their vaccination updated.

Her advice: "Go to your family doctor."

Lee said it's easy for people to feel overwhelmed when there are "so many different sources coming at you all at once." She regularly hears from patients or family members who have a concern they've heard from friends or at church or read online that they want to check with her. "I absolutely love and welcome those conversations," she said.

Will I ever get better?

Most of the patients Hsu interacts with have long COVID, an assortment of symptoms that continue four weeks or more after the initial infection. People who have it ask him, "Is this going to shorten my life? Do people get better?"

Researchers don't have all the answers to that, Hsu said. But large numbers of people - many of them previously young, active and healthy - "are now effectively disabled because of long COVID."

Some people with long COVID - maybe a third - have gotten better, he said, but "I think the majority of people are still dealing with ongoing symptoms and are nowhere near back toward their baseline."

Researchers are learning how the virus can persist in the body for years, Hsu said, and they've seen hints that abnormal blood clotting may be at the root of some problems.

He's hopeful that treatments will be found, but at the moment, the answers about long COVID remind him of how doctors felt at the start of the pandemic. "We want to help, but we don't have effective therapies to help just yet."

He wishes more people were asking questions about how to limit the spread of the virus. People who have had a mild case of COVID-19 might not be as afraid of getting reinfected, Hsu said.

But risks of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and other conditions increase after an infection, he said. And each infection could become severe or lead to long COVID.

He emphasized how serious long COVID can be. Some of his patients are formerly high-energy, highly accomplished people who now are so drained that they can't get out of bed to come to his clinic. "I can only see them virtually, and it's just devastating."

How can I protect myself and the people around me?

Like Hsu, Lee said she wished she heard this question more often.

"Even before COVID, this would come up with the flu shot," Lee said. "Young, healthy people would say, 'Well, you know, I don't really get too sick from the flu. I don't really have to worry about it.' And my plea was always, 'Well, think about your grandmother or your neighbor, or the person who you work with,'" or someone who cares for a child with a disability at home.

According to the CDC, age is the strongest risk factor for severe COVID-19, and the risk grows higher the older someone gets. Other high-risk groups include people with underlying conditions such as heart disease, people on dialysis and those with suppressed immune systems.

Staying up to date with vaccinations is one important way to protect them, Hsu said.

"I'm not one who just blindly says everyone should get a vaccine," he said. "I do understand everyone has their own approach to weighing the risks and benefits of the vaccine. My concern is that the risks of the vaccine are real but have been overstated by influential voices on social media."

Beyond vaccines, Lee said that advice from the pandemic's peak on limiting the spread of the virus holds up. "If you're sick, stay home. If somebody is sick, don't let them come visit you."

She acknowledged the importance of staying socially connected, especially for older people. "I do want people to visit their older adults in their lives and spend time with them and pick up the phone and talk with them, because I think the flip side to people being too cautious or too scared about getting someone sick is the social isolation."

But, she added, "I want them to do it safely, when everyone's feeling good."

COVID-19 and the flu are similar in that some people might dismiss them if they've had only mild cases in the past, Lee said. But both can be deadly. And even when they aren't fatal, a case of either that requires hospitalization can have many unintended consequences, especially for older adults, sometimes leading to lasting disability.

"That's something a lot of people don't consider," Lee said, "and it's not something most people want to face."

Fuchs said parents should not send their children back to school until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without medication. And she still wears a mask at work because she doesn't want to spread COVID-19 from patient to patient.

Hsu's recommendation is "if it's clear that cases are rising, then it may be a good time to be more mindful about wearing a mask in public" and to make sure large gatherings are held either outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

"I also think it's really important to take care of ourselves and our bodies better," Hsu said, with a healthy diet, regular exercise and medical checkups. "I do think that these measures can make us more resilient to an infection."

Lee seconded Hsu's advice for getting up to date with any routine health screenings that might have been delayed during the pandemic. That can be a good time to raise whatever COVID-19 concerns someone might have, she said.

"It's stressful to try to make sense of all the things that you hear or read," Lee said, but there's an easy way to avoid that stress over health concerns. "Pick up the phone and make an appointment."

Some information from ABC News, the Associated Press and American Heart Association News, which covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved.

