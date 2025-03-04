COVID 5 Years Later: Share your stories

NEW YORK (WABC) -- March 2025 marks 5 years since the COVID pandemic. Eyewitness News would like to hear your stories to share on an upcoming newscast.
Some questions to generate ideas:
Do you have long COVID?
How has your life changed since the pandemic began?
Do you do anything differently now because of COVID?
Do you own a business impacted by COVID?
How has your work-life changed?
Please fill out the form below if you have a story to go with any of these questions or another story you would like to share. You can also share any COVID-related questions or issues you want addressed.
Please let us know how we can contact you.
If attaching a video or photo, the terms of use listed below apply.
