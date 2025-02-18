Freight train derailment snarls NJ Transit rail service in Cranford

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A freight train derailment in Cranford, NJ has snarled rail traffic.

NJ Transit service between Cranford and Newark Penn Station has been suspended as crews work to clear the area.

It happened on the Raritan Valley Line between Cranford and Union Stations just after 7 a.m. About 20 freight cars were impacted.

NJ Transit will deploy bus service to the area to transport customers to Newark Penn Station.

