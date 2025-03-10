Crews battling fire at auto body shop in Willets Point, Queens

WILLETS POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are battling a fire that broke out an auto body shop in Queens on Monday.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the three-alarm fire burning at an auto body shop on 127th Street near Citi Field in Willets Point.

FDNY officials say the fire broke out around 4:15 p.m.

More than 130 fire and emergency services personnel are responding to the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

