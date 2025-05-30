Man found dead with gunshot wound to the head near Crotona Park in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to Crotona Park East and East 173rd Street around 12:45 p.m., where they found a male, of unknown age, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

