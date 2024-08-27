9 injured, 31 left homeless after fire tears through row homes in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Nine people are hurt after a fire broke out at a row of homes in Brooklyn.

Most of the injured are firefighters and more than 30 people are now without a place to live.

The damage left behind from this fire is eye opening as this multi-alarm fire burned the home and left them in shambles with blown out windows.

Intense flames broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday and spread like wildfire through the cocklofts to four of the other homes here 2411 Dean Street.

The FDNY says the roof of the first building to catch fire collapsed into the top floor as firefighters battled to keep the flames from spreading. One neighbor says the fire was stubborn and up put up a fight.

"It was like an inferno, everything was fire, fire. It was flames coming out, then the fire kept moving from one house to the next, to the next. It went through four houses. So the firefighters started fighting the fire in this house but then the other house keep going, so they went back and forth, back and forth," Federico Pagan told Eyewitness News.

Overhead drone images captured by the FDNY shows crews working for hours to get things under control. They had completed doused the flames after three hours.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

