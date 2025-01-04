Gunman wanted after 3 people injured in shooting inside restaurant in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were injured after a dispute ended in gunfire inside a restaurant in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday at the El Nuevo Tipico Restaurant in Cypress Hills.

Police say a 38-year-old man got into an argument with the suspect, who pulled out a gun and fired several times after the dispute escalated. The man, who was shot in the hand, went to a nearby police precinct and told officers about the shooting.

According to the NYPD, a 27-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and a 37-year-old man was also grazed by a bullet to the abdomen as a result of the incident.

First responders transported both victims to area hospitals in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a gray hat and black pants fleeing on Fulton Street.

