Gunman wanted after 3 people injured in shooting inside restaurant in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were injured after a dispute ended in gunfire inside a restaurant in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday at the El Nuevo Tipico Restaurant in Cypress Hills.
Police say a 38-year-old man got into an argument with the suspect, who pulled out a gun and fired several times after the dispute escalated. The man, who was shot in the hand, went to a nearby police precinct and told officers about the shooting.
According to the NYPD, a 27-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and a 37-year-old man was also grazed by a bullet to the abdomen as a result of the incident.
First responders transported both victims to area hospitals in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a gray hat and black pants fleeing on Fulton Street.
