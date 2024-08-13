What Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal and the cast of "Daredevil: Born Again" had to say about their return at D23

'Daredevil: Born Again' will reunite the original cast for two seasons on Disney Plus

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson talk about the new seasons of "Daredevil: Born Again" at D23.

ANAHEIM, Calif -- D23: The Ultimate Fan Event featured some incredible announcements from the world of Disney entertainment. Marvel Studios showed off some of their biggest upcoming projects including a series that features the crime-fighting hero from Hell's Kitchen.

Fans at the Disney Entertainment Showcase were treated to a first look at the "Daredevil: Born Again" trailer featuring the long-awaited return of characters like "The Punisher," "Foggy Nelson" and "Karen Page" played by Jon Bernthal, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll respectively.

The three returning actors joined series star Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio backstage after the showcase. The stars told On The Red Carpet they definitely felt the excitement during their surprise appearance together.

"That's like a once in a lifetime opportunity, like so cool," Cox said. To be welcomed and cheered because people like the show, you have to pinch yourself. That's mad."

"Nowadays when people are talking about how, you know, with film and TV 'where's the audience going?' You walk out to that, and you say well 'there they are,'" Bernthal added. "There's a level of energy, there's a level of passion there that you just don't really find in other big events."

"You don't get to work on something and then come back years later unless you're very, very, very, lucky," Woll said. "Usually, people come back and do a small thing but to come back and actually, like reopen the show, it's unique and I'm so lucky I get to do it with these folks."

Look for the first season of "Daredevil: Born Again" streaming on Disney+ in March 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC Station.