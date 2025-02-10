Friends, family in Brooklyn remember pilot killed in DC midair collision

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A wake is being held Monday for the captain of the American Airlines flight that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River, killing 67 people.

Friends and family of Jonathan Campos have been streaming into a funeral home in Dyker Heights to remember the 34-year-old who lived in Florida but grew up in Brooklyn.

Among them was his high-school sweetheart and former fiancée who says Campos first told her he wanted to be a pilot when he was 13 years old.

"He's one of the few people, he walked into the career he wanted, it didn't find him, he found it, and I cant even tell you how exceedingly proud of him I am," said Nicole Suissa.

Now she is left pondering life without him.

On Friday night, airport workers saluted Campos as American Airlines flew his remains home to New York.

"He was fearless, bigger than life, crazy character, that would come into a room and you couldn't miss him because he was the loudest one there," Suissa said. "I don't think either one of us ever thought about burying the other."

The 34-year-old was at the command of American Eagle flight 5342 and was cleared to land at Washington's Reagan National Airport on a frigid night last month.

An Army Black Hawk training mission somehow found itself on a collision court above its maximum 200-foot altitude and slammed into the CRJ700, killing all 64 people aboard the jet and the three aboard the Black Hawk.

Investigators are continuing to pore over the crumpled remains of Campos' plane as those he loved get ready to say goodbye.

A memorial service for Campos will be held Tuesday.

Mike Marza reports on the new details about the victims of the midair collision in DC.

