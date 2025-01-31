4 victims who died in the DC midair collision had ties to Tri-state area

Mike Marza reports on the new details about the victims of the midair collision in DC.

As the investigation into what led to the deadly midair collision continues to move forward, we're also learning more about the 67 men, women, and children killed in the crash.

Some of the victims were local to the Tri-state area.

In the cockpit of American Airlines Flight 5432, Captain Jonathan Campos was born and raised in Coney Island, Brooklyn before moving to Florida when he was 17.

The 34-year-old was most likely the first to see a Black Hawk in its path, before the deadly collision.

His high school posted a tribute on Facebook writing, "Jonathan was active, social and highly adventurous. He raced motorcycles, was licensed to fly helicopters, was a flight instructor and an aircraft mechanic."

Campos was one of four known victims of the DC midair collision with ties to the Tri-state area.

The other victims included Melissa Nacandi of Brooklyn Heights, Christine Lane from Cranford, New Jersey and Chris Collins from Stamford, Connecticut.

Collins and Nacandi worked together in the finance industry at Moody's. The company issued a statement saying in part, "Chris and Melissa were cherished colleagues who embodied our values and enriched our lives with kindness and warmth. They will leave an immeasurable void."

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons released a statement regarding the passing of Christopher Collins.

"I am devastated to hear that Stamford resident Christopher Collins was among those who tragically lost their lives in the recent aviation accident in Washington D.C. My thoughts are with Christopher's family and friends during this difficult time, and all the families who have suffered from this unimaginable tragedy."

Christine Lane grew up in Crandford, New Jersey but was living in Rhode Island with her husband and two sons.

She and her eldest, Spencer, both died in the crash.

"If you look at her pictures when she smiles, I mean, like her eyes were so twinkly," her friend told Eyewitness News.

Eyewitness News spoke with her high school best friend by phone.

"You know, out of out of 64 people out of this whole entire country for for me to know one of it's like the chances of knowing somebody on this plane, a plane crash, it was just so slim. And to have known her as and loved her as much as I did and to feel and know everybody's a loss in regards to this plane crash is overwhelming," her friend said.

Lane posted last Friday, "We're in Witchita! It's wonderful how special and exciting visiting Wichita has made us feel, very proudly representing skating clubs of Boston.

"Christine had a lot of dreams, and one of her biggest dreams was to become a mother. And through adoption, her dream came true," her friend told Eyewitness News.

