Tribeca Film Festival wraps with fan convention to celebrate Robert De Niro

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tribeca Film Festival comes to a close Sunday night and it is going out in a big way with De Niro Con.

The three-day celebration of Robert De Niro's career kicked off Friday.

De Niro has been a boxer, taxi driver, gangster, father, and father-in-law to name a few roles -- and he is one of the greatest actors of his generation.

The born and bred New Yorker's career is on display like never before at the Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded with Jane Rosenthal.

De Niro Con was her idea.

"What I'm proud of, is it was the internal team that did this - it showed the love and respect our team at Tribeca has for Bob and it's their way of saying happy birthday," Rosenthal said.

There will be screenings, conversations, reunions, film-inspired activations and a career-spanning exhibit called De Niro Is An Icon.

There will be 300 curated items on display from the Oscar winner's personal archive - like annotated scripts, storyboards, rare images, his research and plenty of film memorabilia.

"And we also are having fun with this De Niro Con stuff," Rosenthal said. "There's this trivia contest - of course, there's the best De Niro sandwich competition, conversations with Billy Crystal, Bob and Quentin Tarantino - so some fun."

Walking through the exhibit makes you feel like you know De Niro - not just his body of work, but his process and his care for the craft.

In the heart of it is The Hexadome, a six-screen immersive experience featuring more than 40 of De Niro's iconic characters interacting with each other across the decades.

It's called "De Niro, New York" -- which is fitting for an actor who is as synonymous with the city as he is cinema.

