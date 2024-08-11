Long Island nail salon crash first responders to be honored for saving lives

DEER PARK, Long Island -- First responders will be honored on Monday for their courageous work at the deadly Deer Park nail salon crash.

Suffolk County and Babylon town officials will recognize their work saving lives.

Back in June, an alleged drunk driver smashed into Hawaii Nail and Spa. Four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer were killed. Ten others went to the hospital.

The driver is charged with murder - and is being sued by one woman who was badly hurt.

