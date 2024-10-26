Delta Airlines sues cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike following summer global I.T. outage

ATLANTA (WABC) -- Delta Airlines is suing the cyber- security firm CrowdStrike after the company experienced global outage in July.

The outage caused mass flight cancellations, disrupted travel plans for more than one million customers and cost the carrier more than $500 million.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, Delta claims CrowdStrike committed a series of international and grossly negligent acts that led to the I.T. outage.

CrowdStrike says Delta's claims are based on misinformation and that the airline is trying to shift blame for its slow recovery after the crash.

ALSO READ | Dashcam video of Belt Parkway crash captures alleged insurance scammers reversing into car

A woman is warning other drivers after her dash camera apparently foiled an attempted car insurance scam on the Belt Parkway in Queens.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.