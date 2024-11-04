Devries Park in Sleepy Hollow vandalized 3 days in a row with graffiti

SLEEPY HOLLOW, New York (WABC) -- The Village of Sleepy Hollow says vandalism and graffiti were discovered at Devries Park three days in a row.

Sleepy Hollow Recreation and Parks reports that the damage occurred overnight this past Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Visitors first noticed graffiti on benches, sidewalks and signs on Friday morning. Since then, crews have been working to clean up the mess while authorities search for the culprits.

John Korzelius with the Sleepy Hollow Department of Public Works said the vandalism is professionally troubling and personally frustrating.

"I'm not too happy with the kids doing this, I grew up in this community, it's a beautiful park," Korzelius said. "For people to bring their kids out and see this - it's a little disheartening to say the least."

It happened after an unusually warm Halloween attracted large crowds to a village famous for ghosts, goblins and all things scary.

The parks department says the graffiti is so extensive that it could take a while to clean it up before it is available for use by the public again.

"We have a lot of other projects we should be doing right now," Korzelius said. "We have a lot of other maintenance in other parks and we are stuck doing this. It's not a waste of time but I have other things I could be doing."

Investigators are scouring through social media platforms to see if anyone posted video of the criminal mischief. As for next Halloween, an officer will be stationed there to prevent any sort of repeat performance.

Anyone with information on the vandalism and graffiti is asked to contact the Sleepy Hollow Police Department at 914 631-0800.

