'Diddy' trial: Domestic abuse prevention advocate reacts to Sean Combs split verdict

Stacey Sager has more on the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of two prostitution-related offense but acquitted of three charges involving racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The closely watched Combs trial wasn't just about the future of the disgraced music mogul: it was also a trial about the limits of the law when it comes to domestic violence.

The outcome of this trial "will deter survivors from coming forward," asserted Wendy Linsalata of Long Island Against Domestic Violence.

Prosecutors chose to pursue the trafficking charges because the statute of limitations had already expired for charges like sexual assault and battery.

Experts tell Eyewitness News that laws don't always account for the time it takes domestic violence survivors to come forward. Trauma and fear have no statute of limitations.

"I understand when something just can't fit within the parameters of the law," Linsalata said. "Fear is the number one reason that deters people from coming forward."

This case is "an example of the struggles survivors go through, even those with proof, just to move a criminal case forward," said Cassie Ventura's attorney Douglas Wigdor.

"She endured ten years of abuse where she had to engage in days-long sexual acts with UTIs... she alleged that she was raped," Wigdor added.

The pursuit of the criminal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs was vital to Cassie Ventura, but trafficking laws couldn't be stretched far enough to fit the burden of proof.

The partial verdict sends mixed messages to survivors and their advocates.

"No amount of money is ever going to ever undo what (Cassie Ventura) had to endure," Wigdor said.

"It feels like there is no protection for women," one woman in Times Square told Eyewitness News. "It feels like on every front, whether it's government, judicial, there is no justice for us at any turn."