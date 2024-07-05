Dog turns on stove and sets house on fire in Colorado: VIDEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A Colorado couple awoke to a high heat alert from their Apple HomePod last week only to find a fire blazing in their kitchen, CNN reported.

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the fire in the early morning hours of June 26. Investigators discovered the surprising cause of the blaze after reviewing home security footage.

Video shows the Colorado Springs couple's curious pup inspecting the stove when he accidentally turns it on, setting fire to some boxes perched on top.

Luckily, the owners were able to extinguish the flames, and the man was treated for smoke inhalation.

